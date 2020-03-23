Lighting Market set to grow according to forecasts – Acuity Brands, Inc., Cree, Inc., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Dialight

The lighting industry has been witnessing revolutions in terms of products and technology. Lighting today has become quintessential, and advancements in the lighting technology have made the lighting market more expandable. Thus, several new companies are entering the lighting industry, fueling the growth of the lighting market in the years to come.

The “Global Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of lighting market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the lighting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from lighting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for lighting in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key lighting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Dialight

GE Lighting

Hubbell Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Osram Licht AG

Signify Holding

The report analyzes factors affecting lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lighting market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

