Lime Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2016-2024

This XploreMR (XMR) report analyzes the lime market in Australia with respect to its key regions. This study provides data for 2015 along with that for the forecast period (2016–2024). The main objective of the report is to highlight the existing market scenario, identify opportunities in the market, and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the lime market in the country.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three sections, namely, by product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into quicklime and slaked/hydrated lime. By application, the market is segmented into mining & metallurgy, building materials, agriculture, water treatment, and others. The report provides analysis of the lime market in terms of market volume (‘Kilo Tons) and market value (US$ Mn).

The report provides key insights into the Australia lime market performance in terms of value and volume. The report also covers lime production in volume (‘Kilo Tons) .The report also includes XMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints influencing the market. Key trends in the market and regulations for lime are also included in the report to provide clients with decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyze the Australia lime market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and presents forecast for the period 2016–2024. The market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Quicklime Slaked/Hydrated Lime

By Application Mining & Metallurgy Building Materials Agriculture Water Treatment Others

By Region New South Wales Victoria Queensland Western Australia Rest of Australia

To deduce market size, the report considered various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type and application and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the lime market in Australia over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side, and dynamics of the Australia lime market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

In an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also evaluate on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for players.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the Australia lime market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the Australia lime market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the Australia lime market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of manufacturers and suppliers in the Australia lime market. The report comprises strategic recommendations to capitalize on growth opportunities in the market and also provides company profiles of some of the major players. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

