Lingerie Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

Global Lingerie Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Lingerie industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Lingerie as well as some small players.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report:

Some of the major key players operating in the global lingerie market are, Jockey International Inc. (Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S.), Hanes (North Carolina U.S.), Groupe Chantelle (Cachan, France), LVMH (Boise U.S.), L Brands Inc. (Columbus, Ohio), MAS Holdings Limited (Colombo, Sri Lanka), Ann Summers (London, U.K.), Marks and Spencer (London U.K.), PV H Corporation (New York, U.S.) among others.

The report analyzes the factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the lingerie market. This report will help manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.

The global lingerie market can be segmented as follows:-

Global Lingerie Market, by Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Store Front

Global Lingerie Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

