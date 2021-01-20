Lining Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

The report titled “Linings Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the linings market on a global level. The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for the manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the linings market and other insights across key segments.

The linings market is categorically divided into four segments based on product type, chemistry, end use and region. The linings market value throughout the segments has been taken in US$ Mn and the market volume has been identified in tonnes for all segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the linings market. Changing trends and consumer preference patterns have also been analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the linings market, resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly or indirectly affect the growth of the linings market have also been presented in the report.

Report Description

Towards the final section of the report, competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides detailed market share analysis of linings market on the basis of prominent manufacturers in the linings market. Comprehensive profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the linings market.

The linings market is segmented as given below:

By Product Type:

Polymer

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Fluoropolymer

Vinyl Ester & Flake-Filled Ester

Rubber

Ceramic & Carbon Brick Line

Tile Lining

By Chemistry:

Solvent borne

Waterborne

Powder

By End Use:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Construction

Power Generation

Chemical Industry

Automotive

Mining and Metal Processing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

SEA

MEA

China

Japan

India

Research Methodology

The volume of the Linings market has been inferred through in depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview was thoroughly analysed and average market volume was deduced and reconfirmed and then incorporated in the report. The prices of Linings have been deduced through product type, where the average price of each product has been inferred across all nine regions. Market value of linings market has been calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the ten year forecast of the linings market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, which give an idea about the future of the linings market. Other important factors considered to arrive at linings market forecast are the size of the current linings market, inputs from the supply side and demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the linings market.

The forecast has been conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria, such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity, have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities in the linings market.

Other important parameters, such as market attractiveness index and impact analysis of drivers and restraints, for each region have been included in this report that provide insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the Linings market. In-depth profiling of prominent linings manufacturers has been included in the final section of the report, detailing the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each linings manufacturer.

Some of the key market participants included in the “LININGS Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018-2028” report are The Jotun Group, The Sherwin Williams Company, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., Polycorp Ltd., Teknos Group, GBT-BÜCOLIT GmbH, STEULER-KCH GmBH, Ultimate Linings, Ltd., Sauereisen, Inc., Solvay SA, PPG Industries, Inc.

