Lipstick Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Lipstick market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Lipstick market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Lipstick market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Lipstick market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Lipstick market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Lipstick market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Lipstick Market Research Report: L’Oreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder, Relvon, LVMH, Shiseido, Chanel, ROHTO, Beiersdorf, DHC, Johnson& Johnson, Avon, Jahwa, JALA
Global Lipstick Market by Type: Matte, Shimmer, Gloss, Lip stain, Sheer, Others
Global Lipstick Market by Application: 10~20, 20~30, 30~40, 40~50, Above 50
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Lipstick market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Lipstick market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Lipstick market.
Table Of Content
1 Lipstick Market Overview
1.1 Lipstick Product Overview
1.2 Lipstick Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Matte
1.2.2 Shimmer
1.2.3 Gloss
1.2.4 Lip stain
1.2.5 Sheer
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Lipstick Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Lipstick Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Lipstick Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Lipstick Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Lipstick Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Lipstick Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Lipstick Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Lipstick Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Lipstick Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Lipstick Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Lipstick Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Lipstick Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Lipstick Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Lipstick Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lipstick Industry
1.5.1.1 Lipstick Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Lipstick Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Lipstick Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Lipstick Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Lipstick Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Lipstick Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Lipstick Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lipstick Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Lipstick Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Lipstick Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lipstick Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lipstick as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lipstick Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Lipstick Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Lipstick Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Lipstick Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Lipstick Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Lipstick Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Lipstick Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Lipstick Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Lipstick Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Lipstick Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Lipstick Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Lipstick Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Lipstick Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Lipstick Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Lipstick Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Lipstick Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Lipstick by Application
4.1 Lipstick Segment by Application
4.1.1 10~20
4.1.2 20~30
4.1.3 30~40
4.1.4 40~50
4.1.5 Above 50
4.2 Global Lipstick Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Lipstick Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Lipstick Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Lipstick Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Lipstick by Application
4.5.2 Europe Lipstick by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Lipstick by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Lipstick by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Lipstick by Application
5 North America Lipstick Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Lipstick Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Lipstick Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lipstick Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Lipstick Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lipstick Business
10.1 L’Oreal Group
10.1.1 L’Oreal Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 L’Oreal Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 L’Oreal Group Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 L’Oreal Group Lipstick Products Offered
10.1.5 L’Oreal Group Recent Development
10.2 PG
10.2.1 PG Corporation Information
10.2.2 PG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 PG Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 L’Oreal Group Lipstick Products Offered
10.2.5 PG Recent Development
10.3 Estee Lauder
10.3.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information
10.3.2 Estee Lauder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Estee Lauder Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Estee Lauder Lipstick Products Offered
10.3.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development
10.4 Relvon
10.4.1 Relvon Corporation Information
10.4.2 Relvon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Relvon Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Relvon Lipstick Products Offered
10.4.5 Relvon Recent Development
10.5 LVMH
10.5.1 LVMH Corporation Information
10.5.2 LVMH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 LVMH Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 LVMH Lipstick Products Offered
10.5.5 LVMH Recent Development
10.6 Shiseido
10.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
10.6.2 Shiseido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Shiseido Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Shiseido Lipstick Products Offered
10.6.5 Shiseido Recent Development
10.7 Chanel
10.7.1 Chanel Corporation Information
10.7.2 Chanel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Chanel Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Chanel Lipstick Products Offered
10.7.5 Chanel Recent Development
10.8 ROHTO
10.8.1 ROHTO Corporation Information
10.8.2 ROHTO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 ROHTO Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 ROHTO Lipstick Products Offered
10.8.5 ROHTO Recent Development
10.9 Beiersdorf
10.9.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
10.9.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Beiersdorf Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Beiersdorf Lipstick Products Offered
10.9.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development
10.10 DHC
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Lipstick Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 DHC Lipstick Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 DHC Recent Development
10.11 Johnson& Johnson
10.11.1 Johnson& Johnson Corporation Information
10.11.2 Johnson& Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Johnson& Johnson Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Johnson& Johnson Lipstick Products Offered
10.11.5 Johnson& Johnson Recent Development
10.12 Avon
10.12.1 Avon Corporation Information
10.12.2 Avon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Avon Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Avon Lipstick Products Offered
10.12.5 Avon Recent Development
10.13 Jahwa
10.13.1 Jahwa Corporation Information
10.13.2 Jahwa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Jahwa Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Jahwa Lipstick Products Offered
10.13.5 Jahwa Recent Development
10.14 JALA
10.14.1 JALA Corporation Information
10.14.2 JALA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 JALA Lipstick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 JALA Lipstick Products Offered
10.14.5 JALA Recent Development
11 Lipstick Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Lipstick Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Lipstick Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
