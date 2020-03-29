Liquid Biopsy Market Condition 2025: Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast

The “Liquid Biopsy Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Key Segments Covered

By Marker Type CTCs (Circulating tumour Cells) ctNA (Circulating tumour Nucleic Acids) Exosomes

By Sample Type Blood Urine Others (Plasma, Saliva, CSF)

By Disease Indication Lung Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Leukemia Others

By End-User Hospitals Cancer Institutes Academic Institutes Diagnostic Centers



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

BIOCEPT, INC.

Qiagen N.V.

Trovagene, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

MDxHealth SA

Natera, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Silicon Biosystems

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

