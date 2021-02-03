Liquid Embolics Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2025
The global Liquid Embolics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Liquid Embolics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Liquid Embolics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Liquid Embolics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
St. Jude Medical
Cyberonics
Codman & Shurtleff
Stryker
Integra LifeSciences
InoMed
Mizuho America
RauMedic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Isobutyl-2-Cyanoacrylate(IBCA)
Ethanol
Sodium Morrhuate
Bletilla Striata
Others
Segment by Application
Tumor and Brain Cancer
Brain Arteriovenous Malformations
Ischemic Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Others
