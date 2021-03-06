Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2025

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Research Report: Umicore, Panasonic Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem, Showa Denko K.K., Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Targray Technology International, Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market by Type: Cathode Materials, Anode Materials

Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market by Application: Automotive, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Others

The global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Lithium-ion Battery Materials market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Lithium-ion Battery Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Cathode Materials

1.3.3 Anode Materials

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Grid Energy Storage

1.4.4 Consumer Electronics

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Materials Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Industry Trends

2.4.1 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lithium-ion Battery Materials Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Lithium-ion Battery Materials by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Materials as of 2019)

3.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Lithium-ion Battery Materials Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Lithium-ion Battery Materials Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Umicore

11.1.1 Umicore Corporation Information

11.1.2 Umicore Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.1.5 Umicore SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Umicore Recent Developments

11.2 Panasonic Corporation

11.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.2.5 Panasonic Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments

11.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments

11.4 Sumitomo Corporation

11.4.1 Sumitomo Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sumitomo Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Sumitomo Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sumitomo Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.4.5 Sumitomo Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sumitomo Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.5.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Toray Industries, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.5.5 Toray Industries, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Toray Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

11.6 LG Chem

11.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.6.2 LG Chem Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 LG Chem Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 LG Chem Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.6.5 LG Chem SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

11.7 Showa Denko K.K.

11.7.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Showa Denko K.K. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Showa Denko K.K. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Showa Denko K.K. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.7.5 Showa Denko K.K. SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Developments

11.8 Kureha Corporation

11.8.1 Kureha Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kureha Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Kureha Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kureha Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.8.5 Kureha Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Kureha Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.9.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.9.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

11.10.1 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.10.5 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. Recent Developments

11.11 Targray Technology International, Inc.

11.11.1 Targray Technology International, Inc. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Targray Technology International, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Targray Technology International, Inc. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Targray Technology International, Inc. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.11.5 Targray Technology International, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Targray Technology International, Inc. Recent Developments

11.12 Contemporary Amperex Technology

11.12.1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Corporation Information

11.12.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Lithium-ion Battery Materials Products and Services

11.12.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Contemporary Amperex Technology Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Channels

12.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Distributors

12.3 Lithium-ion Battery Materials Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

