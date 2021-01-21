Lithotripsy Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

The Lithotripsy Devices Market report on aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the Lithotripsy Devices Market Global Market. The report includes a thorough study of the Market’s development status, size (both volume and value) and price data. The Lithotripsy Devices Market report also includes a meticulous study of key players and the Global regions catalyzing the growth of this Market

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Siemens AG

Boston Scientific

Dornier MedTech

Olympus America

DirexGroup

Richard Wolf

…

The Global Lithotripsy Devices Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing incidence of urolithiasis and technological advancements in lithotripsy devices are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Lithotripsy devices market is driven by geriatric population, technological advancement, increasing incidence of urolithiasis, and growing number of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy procedures being performed.

Factors, such as adverse effect of lithotripsy shock waves which can often result in hypertension, diabetes, and in some cases permanent loss of functional renal volume act as major barrier for this market

On the basis of applications, the lithotripsy devices market is categorized into kidney stones, ureteral stones, pancreatic stones, and bile duct stones. In 2017, the kidney stones segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing incidence of kidney stones and the recurrence of these stones over a period of time are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

By end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. Regionally, North America dominated the lithotripsy devices market in 2017. The large share can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones and the large number of surgeries performed each year.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Lithotripsy Devices Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Technology Outlook

5 Global Lithotripsy Devices Market End-User Outlook

6 Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

