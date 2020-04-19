Little Bellies Bright Brand Redesign

Australian infant and baby snacking brand Little Bellies has uncovered its fun loving new plan over its items, including three distinct characters to enable guardians to explore their youngsters’ diverse formative stages.

Working with London FMCG design organization B&B Studio, the new bundling incorporates a particular, bright orange character on the Baby Bellies (0 to 1-year-olds), Little Bellies (1 to 3-year-olds) and Mighty Bellies (for a very long time 3+) items.

Little Bellies founder and overseeing executive Clive Sher said the new look mirrors the brand’s basic ethos that have is an indispensable influence to kid improvement.

“From the earliest starting point, our image theory has concentrated on offering families effectively available healthier food options,” he said.

“Presently we’re beginning to develop our image past extraordinary items to mirror our situation on guardians and children doing what’s natural.

“Play is one thing that kids all do normally [and] playing with food can enable youngsters to build up a more relaxed and positive relationship with food.”

As a feature of the packaging redesign, Little Bellies has additionally presented three new snacks over its extents, including Baby Bellies Organic Banana Rusks, Baby Bellies Organic Carrot, and Little Bellies Organic Sultanas.