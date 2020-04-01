Loaded Container Handler Market Research Reports Analysis by 2025

The report titled Global Loaded Container Handler Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Loaded Container Handler market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Loaded Container Handler market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Loaded Container Handler market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Loaded Container Handler Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

Loaded container handlers are highly sought after in heavy-duty applications at seaports, terminals, and high traffic material handling areas for moving loaded containers for shorter as well as longer distances. The equipment is an excellent combination of mechanics, physics and machine design. Efficiency of these equipments is enhanced by implementation of technology, ergonomics, and productivity.

Growth of Seaborne Trade to Boost Market Growth

Industrialization as well as globalization are prime fillips fueling the expansion of seaborne trade. It is one of the important means of the international trade. As per the data of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), seaborne trade in terms of the operation of merchant ships contributes approximately US$ 380 billion in freight rates in the global economy, representing 5% of the total world trade. Further, the one road and one belt initiative leverages road and sea transportation to expand the international trade activities. Favorable macroeconomic factors and deployment of newer and innovative technologies are boosting the offshore trade activities. Loaded container handlers have higher demand in seaports where loading and unloading of containers take place. They are used in offshore facilities where containers are distributed to and from port side and delivery centers such as transit sheds, warehouses, railway wagons, road vehicle and barge.

Fusion of Technology Excellence to Enhance Equipment Capability

To perform heavy-duty applications, design of container handling equipment include features that enable the machine to achieve desired results. For this, the vehicle is loaded with few of the excellent technologies that enhance durability, serviceability, productivity, ergonomic features and low cost ownership. Fuel efficiency, higher productivity and smooth operations are few of the prerequisites of the loaded container handlers.

Fuel efficiency is achieved by durable components of powertrain and drivetrains that are equipped with hydraulic system which efficiently utilize hydraulic fluids and lubricating oils. Also, the engines have low end torque to meet the heavy load lifting demands.

As operations of these heavy-duty vehicles need proper training, implementation of ergonomic features has enhanced the driver’s ability to operate the handler smoothly and efficiently. These features include wider visibility to allow clear forward vision with the vision of twistllocks and rear obstacles. Controls and displays are also located at position to provide comfortable reach and maximum productivity.

To enhance the speed of overall operation, the machines are improved with decreased cycle time of different operations. With the decreased cycle time, lifting as well as stacking efficiency is increased. This, in turn, reduces the overall operation time.

Advanced vehicles have integrated components that self-diagnose need of service and maintenance. This reduces the downtime while providing greater uptime.

Rental and Resale: Common Activities in Container Handling Industry

Rental and resale activities are common practices in material as well as container handling industries. There are multiple local as well as international players that are providing with a host of material and container handling equipments. In addition, their collection includes machines from industry titans such as Taylor, Hyster, Kalmar, Caterpillar, Fantuzzi, PPM, Paceco, Mi-Jack, Ottawa, and more. Further, leading global providers are involved in rental activities to deliver loading-unloading solutions to clients that look for a temporary solution. Manufacturers have introduced attractive options for renting a portable forklift ramp such as convenient monthly payment, and leasing contracts.

In conclusion, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the past, present as well as future trends of the industry that significantly influence growth of the global loaded container handler market.

