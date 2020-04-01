Location-based Services Market 2020 Size, Trends, Global Growth, Industry Regional Segmentation, Top Manufactures and Opportunities by 2027

Request Sample Copy of Location-based Services Market https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000454/

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global location-based services market is segmented on the basis of component, location type, technology, application, and end user. By component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on location type, the market is segmented as outdoor and indoor. By technology, the market segmentation is into assisted GPS (A-GPS), GPS, enhanced GPS (E-GPS), enhanced observed time difference (E-OTD), observed time difference (OTD), Cell ID, and Wi-Fi. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as advertising, business intelligence & analytics, disaster management, emergency support, social networking & entertainment, mapping & navigation, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as manufacturing & retail, media and entertainment, government and public utilities, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Location-based Services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Location-based Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Location-based Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Location-based Services market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Location-based Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Location-based Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Location-based Services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Location-based Services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Location-based Services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AT&T Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Google LLC

– HERE Global B.V.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– IBM Corporation

– Intel Corporation

– Quuppa Oy

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– Trimble Inc.

The Insight Partners dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000454/

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Location-based Services MARKET LANDSCAPE Location-based Services MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Location-based Services MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Location-based Services MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE Location-based Services MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER Location-based Services MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Location-based Services MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

About Us: The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/