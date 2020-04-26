Location Intelligence Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Acorn, Bosch Software Innovations, ESRI, Google, General Electric, Gimbal, HERE Technologies, Qualcomm, Skyhook, Wireless Logic

Location Intelligence Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Location intelligence is gaining high traction among consumers as demand for more important offers, and content is rising. The location intelligence, which is a type of business intelligence, collects data based on the physical locations of the consumer’s visit. To collect this information, the location intelligence providers gather data from the mobile devices of consumers with their consent. The location intelligence is wide with automotive, retail, and BFSI industries.

Factors such as an increase in smartphone users, investment in IoT technologies, and continuous procurement of connected devices contribute majorly to driving the growth of the location intelligence market. Also, deployment of location intelligence in the hospitality industry, including restaurants, is high as it is used to enhance customer activities and interests. A wide scope of location intelligence deployment is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the location intelligence market.

The reports cover key developments in the Location Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Location Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Location Intelligence market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acorn Technologies

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

ESRI

Google LLC

General Electric Company

Gimbal

HERE Technologies

Qualcomm Incorporated

Skyhook

Wireless Logic Limited

The “Global Location Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Location Intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Location Intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Location Intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global location intelligence market is segmented on the basis of organization size, application, and end user. Based on organization size, the location intelligence market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of application, the location intelligence market is segmented into customer management, workforce management, facility management, remote monitoring, risk management, sales and marketing optimization, and others. And based on end user, the location intelligence is segmented into BFSI, automotive, retail, IT and telecom, government, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Location Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Location Intelligence Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Location Intelligence market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Location Intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Location Intelligence Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Location Intelligence Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Location Intelligence Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Location Intelligence Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

