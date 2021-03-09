LOCATION OF THINGS (LOT) US$ 128.75 BILLION BY 2027

“The global Location of Things (LoT) market valued at US$ 19.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, and reach US$ 128.75 Bn in 2027.”

The location of things market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which makes significant investments or adopt strategies to deliver highly advanced service to the users. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between service providers, network operators and government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the Location of Things (LoT) market over the forecast period.

Location Accuracy is expected to drive new applications for Location of Things (LoT) market in the coming years

Amalgamation of different technologies in the system has enabled it to provide the accuracy that can be defined as the precision and latency. The precision needed for locating an object or a person depends upon the applications itself. For instance, some applications such as tracking of large objects might require accuracy within 3-5 meters, whereas for smaller object the accuracy might have a range in centimeters. In addition, the real-time tracking of the objects also depends upon the application of the systems. As the organizations across industry verticals continue to realize their requirements for the real-time localization based upon the particular application, they will thrive for the advancement in the precision, which in response is expected to pave path for new applications for Location of Things (LoT) market.

Industry Vertical Insights

The Location of Things (LoT) market is segmented based on retail, industrial, transportation & logistics, government & utilities, defense, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others. The boom of e-commerce sector and the associated cut-throat competition in the retail industry has propelled retailers for implementation of solutions that enhance customer experiences. The need for higher customer engagements drive the adoptions of LoT tools in the retail sector.

Reasons to Buy: