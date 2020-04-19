L’Occitane, Loop Industries Agree to change to 100% Sustainable PET Plastic

The L’Occitane Group has chosen Loop Industries as a key provider of 100 percent reused virgin-quality PET plastic.

The L’Occitane Group, a worldwide manufacturer and retailer of normal beautifying agents and prosperity items, and Loop Industries, an innovation trend-setter in sustainable plastic, declared the marking of a multiyear supply agreement for Loop-marked 100 percent reasonable PET plastic.

The assention will see the L’Occitane en Provence mark begin to join Loop PET plastic into its product packaging starting at 2022, empowering it to increment from its present 30 percent reused plastic to achieve 100 percent in its bottles by 2025 and put the Loop logo on all packaging containing Loop PET plastic.

As the interest for feasible packaging solutions keeps on developing, Loop Industries has risen with upcycling innovation that permits utilization of plastic bottles and packaging, cover and polyester textile of any color, straightforwardness or condition and even sea plastics that have been debased by the sun and salt to give mark proprietors a practical plastic item that helps solve the plastic pollution issue and meets FDA prerequisites for use in food-grade packaging. Along these lines, when the Loop logo shows up on a package, it is an affirmation for customers that the plastic is sustainable.

“Helping companies leverage their packaging as a symbol of their commitment to sustainability rather than a symbol of waste is one of our primary missions. We are so pleased to work with the L’Occitane Group, a leading premium retail brand, to do just that,” said Daniel Solomita, founder and CEO of Loop Industries, in a statement. “We are convinced that companies that make this transition, use sustainable packaging and encourage recycling will help restore our environment and create greater economic value.”

The L’Occitane Group said it has always been conscious of the impact of packaging and the fundamental importance of eco-design and recycling. The company first introduced eco-refills in 2008 and currently proposes 15 L’Occitane en Provence eco-refill products. These not only use up to 90 percent less packaging than the original containers (representing a saving of 121 tons in 2018) but also lower carbon dioxide emissions thanks to the reduced product transport. The group is working with specialized suppliers to design lighter packaging that prioritizes recycled materials and aims to increase its current 84 percent technically recyclable plastic to 100 percent by 2025.

Both Loop and L’Occitane realize that it is so critical to keep plastic in the economy and out of the shared environment. This assention supercharges L’Occitane’s capacity to close the circle on its plastic bottles. L’Occitane is going significantly further and is giving in-store reusing facilities to urge its clients to take an interest also. Since 2014, L’Occitane has been working with TerraCycle to give in-store reusing facilities to exhaust beautifyingcontainers and now offers in-store recycling at 30 percent of its owned stores across the world, aiming to reach 100 percent by 2025.

“Our brand is inspired by nature, people and culture, and we have been using natural plant-derived ingredients and eco-friendly manufacturing for more than 40 years,” said Adrien Geiger, global brand director at L’Occitane en Provence, in a statement. “We are therefore very conscious of the importance of eco-design and sustainable packaging. We have been launching eco-refill products, in-store recycling and bottles made out of 100 percent recycled plastic for more than 10 years and are continuing to progress on this. The innovative technology that Loop provides is a game-changer that can help us fundamentally contribute to solving the growing global concern about plastic pollution. We are excited to sign with Loop, representing a significant shift in our approach to plastic.”

The L’Occitane Group is utilizing the Sustainable Development Goals as a structure to proactively address its environmental challenges and contribute toward the worldwide exertion to lessen plastic pollution. As a major aspect of this, L’Occitane en Provence has marked the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an activity that is driving activity with businesses and governments to work on solutions that address the root and causes of plastic waste and pollution.