Logistics Automation Market to Witness Exponential Growth | Are Beumer Group, Daifuku , Dematic , Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, Murata Machinery, Swisslog Holding AG

The Logistics Automation Market report provides an all-inclusive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Logistics Automation Market major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. According to this report the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027. This market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type as well as applications.

The objective of Logistics Automation Market report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects. Furthermore, this report attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Logistics Automation Market report has market data and information which can answer several marketing problems in different functional areas of marketing such as consumer behaviour, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad and physical distribution. Have your business at the highest level of growth with this all-inclusive Logistics Automation Market research report.

The Logistics automation market accounted to US$ 39,286.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 121,343.3 Mn by 2027.

Logistics Automation market is led by the Asia-Pacific region in 2018. Asia-Pacific led the global logistics automation market with more than 30% share, followed by Europe and North America region. The presence of several manufacturing industries for automotive, food and beverages, healthcare, and retail industry has enhanced the acceptance of automation across these sectors are the major factors responsible for the growth of logistics automation market in this region.

The governments of India and China have taken initiatives to develop roads and transport services. These governments have liberalized and financed various infrastructure projects, which encourage the PPP (public-private partnership) model in infrastructure development with respect to logistics and transportation. Thus, due to the policies for logistics automation and the growing demand for automated machines in the retail and e-commerce sector leads to propel the growth of the logistics automation market. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of logistics automation market players.

The manufacturing sector is increasing globally; as per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) accounted approximately 50% in August 2019, which was down from 51.3 in August 2018.This signifies a robust recovery of the manufacturing sector across the developed countries, growing industrial advancement in the developing economies as well as the escalation of commodities prices on the global market. Thus, the expansion of the manufacturing industry due to the adoption of technologically advanced solution, results in the enhancement of the plant productivity, gain competitive advantage and maintain the edge with the customers, this increased demand is expected to fuel the growth of global logistics automation market.

The logistics automation market on the basis of component is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware component of the logistics automation system comprises conveyors, fixed machinery, industrial robots, sortation, and automated storage and retrieval systems. The hardware automatically tracks and identifies containers with the help of barcodes and RFID tags. These components are scalable and are designed to be used for high, mid, or low rate applications and are suitable for SMEs and large enterprises to expand their business in the market. Thus, anticipated to create significant market space for logistics automation market players operation worldwide.

