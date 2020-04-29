Logistics Robots Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The logistics robots market was valued at US$ 4,356.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.10% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 20,293.4 million by 2027.”

The increase in the number of logistics and warehousing companies that are robustly focusing on incorporating robots to gain the benefits of enhanced efficiency, speed, and augmented profits to remain competitive in a market. The adoption of advanced technology such as robotic warehousing and logistics technologies are growing in order to enhance the operation efficiency at affordable price. The global logistics robots market is driven by factors such as a growing percentage of aging population globally leading towards labour shortage and augmenting supply chain networks globally, but high capital investment for the deployment of logistics robots is anticipated to restrain the market growth of the logistics robots market during the forecast period. However, rising warehouse automation and well-established market in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Growing Percentage of Aging Population Globally Leading towards Labour Shortage

The growing percentage of aging population across the globe is one of the major factor for the reduction of labors across various industries. Each country across the world is witnessing an upsurge in the number of elderly people in their community. Population aging has become one of the substantial factor for the social transformations in the 21st century across all sectors, which embraces labor as well as financial markets. Though, various countries such as Italy, Japan, and many more are the countries which listed the maximum number of the aging population proportion, by considering a substantial percentage of their population over 65 years. According to WHO, ~ 2 Mn people around the world are expected to be above 60 years old by the year 2050, which is accounted for the triple of what it was in 2000.

The upsurge in the number of aging population accounted for the labor shortage. The implementation of logistics robot across several industries plays an important role, as it reduces the overall cost of the process, increasing productivity, enhancing safety, and reduce human error. The rapid technology advancements across warehouse globally, is focusing on the requirement related to the difficulties faced by supply chain process and assuring that the technology used associated with the business objectives. The implementation of robots across different units, functions, and stages in product lifecycles have been a key challenge faced by warehouses today on their growth path, which would, in turn, boost the logistics robots market in the near future.

Robot Type Insights

The collaborative mobile robots segment captured the largest share in the global logistics robots market. They are being deployed across various industries for performing a number of tasks such as packaging, machine tending, and material handling, as these cobots are proficient enough to handle heavy-duty as well as light operations. They are highly accurate, flexible, and precise. Further, cobots are easy to maintain and are more accessible to reconfigure and reprogram. These robots can also handle sensitive work; moreover, they adjust themselves according to the inconsistencies occurring during manufacturing processes. Cobots are capable of gathering critical metrics for providing onboard analysis, along with reports, to simplify the decision-making process drives the overall logistics robots market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which robot type is most preferred in logistics automation?

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are used for consistent as well as predicted transport of materials. AGVs might be serviced through conveyors, forklift trucks, or manual cart transport systems. The transport of bulk materials using AGVs helps minimize efforts required in repetitive transportation of small chunks of materials, with less human intervention. Apart from distribution and manufacturing, AGVs have also become an integral part of other industries, including retail, military, food & beverages, automotive, and healthcare. The deployment of AGVs benefits businesses by reducing the cost of labor required in manual execution of tasks; enhancing safety, accuracy, and productivity of products; and improving the efficiency of work when integrated with the warehouse management/control systems. Improved work efficiencies further helps streamline other processes, such as materials ordering and inventory management.

What are market opportunities for logistics robots market?

The continuous growth in consumer expectations is likely to drive continued investment for the adoption of logistics robots for performing operational functions in warehouses. Leveraging the modern supply chain technology as well as the Internet of Things (IoT), the focus on the â€œsmart warehouseâ€ concept is growing, which can serve as a hub to enhance the efficiency and speed of the entire supply chain process. The warehouse automation includes wearable wore by workers to sensors, logistics robots, internet-enabled devices, and smart equipment, which profoundly modify the logistics management. Warehouse management is constantly facing more pressures related to supply chain transformation, commoditization, and rising customer expectations. Therefore, the warehouse automation concept is an effective way to enhance efficiencies, reduce operational costs, and scale operations. The warehouse automation performs various activities such as data collection and inventory control, with million-dollar of investments.

Which continent has highest demand for logistics robots?

With the increasing importance of equipment in logistic markets in APAC, especially China and India, robot manufacturers realize that electronics innovations can complement production innovations in gaining a competitive advantage. Japan is a well-developed economy and is one of the most technologically advanced economies across the world. Also, the region has a few significant manufacturers of robots and factory automation systems such as Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, and Omron Corp, among others. The Japanese companies widely use automation solutions to maintain their competitive position in the market.

