Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027

An exclusive Logistics Service Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, the various leading provider of logistics service provides a broad range of customized as well as end-to-end logistics solutions for different end-user industries. As a result, based on logistics provider, the market is broadly classified into first & second party logistics, third-party logistics, fourth party logistics, and fifth party logistics. Further, based on the mode of transportation, the market is segmented into railways, roadways, airways, and waterways. Whereas, by end-users, the market is divided into government & public utilities, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and others.

And finally, by organization size, the market is bifurcated into the small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Some of the prominent market players operating in the market are CEVA Logistics, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service (UPS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, and KUEHNE + NAGEL to name a few prominent market players operating in the market.

The global manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from Governments of various countries and especially the developing economies. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a steady recovery of the manufacturing sector in developed countries. The services offered by Logistics Services providers add substantial value to the manufacturing companies. These firms enabled different companies to reduce weak points that outcomes in loss of revenue or profits and further help to assure maximal profitability. Logistics service providers specialize in network analysis, mode network optimization, management of vendor compliance, and other management operations. In contrast with this, it is challenging for the core companies to gain such expertise such as inventory management & storage, assembly needs, or shipping, etc. in every business division.

Logistics services are essential for businesses that involve transportation of goods from one place to other, and to avoid the complications related to the process various SMEs and large organizations are adopting logistics services. Currently, outsourcing logistic services are worldwide growing business dynamics. With the rapid development of technology, several small & medium and large enterprises are opting for logistics services to focus on core competencies, restructuring of the company, and to gain cost reduction. Based on organization size, the global logistics service market is categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

