Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Research Report: BASF, Lanxess, SABIC, Sumitomo, Celanese, Asahi Kasei Plastics, FRP Services & Company, Fibrtec, Mitsui, Conductive Composites, Lingol Corporation, PolyOne, etc.

Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber

Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Others

Each segment of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market?

• What will be the size of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites

1.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Building & Construction

1.3.6 Wind Energy

1.3.7 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.8 Consumer Goods

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production

3.6.1 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production

3.7.1 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BASF Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lanxess

7.2.1 Lanxess Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lanxess Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lanxess Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SABIC Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SABIC Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sumitomo

7.4.1 Sumitomo Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sumitomo Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sumitomo Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Sumitomo Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Celanese

7.5.1 Celanese Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Celanese Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Celanese Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Asahi Kasei Plastics

7.6.1 Asahi Kasei Plastics Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Asahi Kasei Plastics Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Asahi Kasei Plastics Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Asahi Kasei Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 FRP Services & Company

7.7.1 FRP Services & Company Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 FRP Services & Company Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 FRP Services & Company Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 FRP Services & Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fibrtec

7.8.1 Fibrtec Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fibrtec Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fibrtec Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Fibrtec Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mitsui

7.9.1 Mitsui Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mitsui Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mitsui Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Mitsui Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Conductive Composites

7.10.1 Conductive Composites Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Conductive Composites Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Conductive Composites Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Conductive Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Lingol Corporation

7.11.1 Lingol Corporation Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Lingol Corporation Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Lingol Corporation Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Lingol Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 PolyOne

7.12.1 PolyOne Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 PolyOne Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 PolyOne Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 PolyOne Main Business and Markets Served

8 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites

8.4 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Distributors List

9.3 Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Long-fiber Thermoset Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Long-fiber Thermoset Composites by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

