Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global long read sequencing market size was valued at USD 780.0 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in revenue can be attributed to rapid advancements in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques to sequence longer read lengths to get a comprehensive view of the whole genome.

An increase in investments by key players toward R&D related to long-read sequencing technologies, coupled with rise in prevalence of genetic disorders, is expected to drive the market significantly. Long read technology is majorly used for the investigation of genetic disorders for which the disease loci are either strongly suspected or previously known. Long-read sequencing technologies have the potential to overcome specific limitations associated with next-generation sequencing-based investigations of clinical disorders. The use of longer reads that originate from a single DNA molecule provides a distinctive advantage to long read sequencing methods over their counterparts.

Real-time sequencing eliminates the need for batch sampling, thereby leading to a cost- efficient sequencing run. Thus, the technology finds application in the analysis of fresh-frozen or fresh samples as well as samples that are to be analyzed in time-sensitive settings. The abovementioned fact has enabled large-range aberration detection and precise analysis of complicated genomic regions based on the principle of long read sequencing.

Although the technique has substantial advantages over the preceding sequencing techniques, the presence of certain challenges has pronounced the need for research among original equipment manufacturers. These challenges include requirement of higher volumes of input sample that is to be analyzed and throughput as compared to short read sequence analysis protocols.

Technology Insights of Long Read Sequencing Market

The single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing segment occupied a major market share as it helps in achieving high consensus accuracy owing to low systematic bias and longer read lengths. Moreover, SMRT does not require amplification during sample preparation. Therefore, it is adopted by researchers to span repetitive genomic regions and assemble genomes. In addition, SMRT technology provides more uniformity, reduces systematic errors, enables real-time observation of DNA polymerase activity and detects kinetic changes during sequencing analysis. Moreover, the technology is flexible to be used in a range of small or large projects to access multiple sample types with varying output lengths.

Product Insights of Long Read Sequencing Market

Consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Consumables are to be procured at regular intervals by end users to carry out genome sequencing as these get used in multiple sequence runs. For instance, a single SMRT Cell is utilized per sequencing reaction. The services segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key players such as Oxford Nanopore offer certification programs for their service providers to ensure high-quality service is offered through their platforms.

Instruments such as MinION, GridION, PromethION, PacBio RS System, and Sequel Systems are used to sequence DNA or its fragments for a wide range of applications in human genomics, cancer research, epigenetics, and transcriptome analysis. Advancements in computational hardware and software in these instruments are expected to propel market growth.

Application Insights of Long Read Sequencing Market

The identification and fine mapping of structural variation segment accounted for a major share in the long read sequencing market in 2018 as long reads enhance the sensitivity of detection of Structural Variations (SV). A research study carried out in 2019 indicates that the efficiency of detection of structural variations can be enhanced by seven times by the application of a multi-platform approach comprising long read sequencing technology. Efficient analysis of structural variants, breakpoints, and the entire SV event gets enhanced by the use of longer reads. In addition, longer reads facilitate efficient haplotype distinction and thereby enhance the accuracy of the analysis.

Workflow Insights

Sequencing accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is majorly because it is one of the most important aspects of the workflow. Long read technology allows library preparation and real-time sequence analysis without the aid of PCR amplification. This removes PCR-related bias from the genome and allows researchers to study the genetic material in its native state. This enables long read technologies to detect methylation and other base modifications directly.

End-use Insights

Academic research held the largest market share in 2018. This is due to the presence of a large number of biotechnology institutes that explore molecular biology and genome sequencing methodologies. In addition, growing usage of sequence analysis methodologies in research, academic workshops, and on-site bioinformatics courses offered by universities are expected to boost the academic research segment.

On the other hand, demand for advanced technologies for clinical diagnostics is regarded as a high impact rendering driver of the clinical research segment. Potential clinical implications of long read sequencing technology in clinical settings is expected to boost segment growth. Market participants are engaged in addressing existing challenges associated with the implementation of technology in order to incorporate the technique in clinical practice with a simplified laboratory workflow.

Hospitals and clinics are expected to witness substantial adoption of the technology for the prognosis of chronic diseases in the coming years. Ongoing research projects for the application of this technique in different diseased conditions are expected to drive growth. For instance, in July 2017, Stanford Medicine implemented the method for the diagnosis of Carney complex, an autosomal dominant syndrome caused as a result of genetic mutation.

Regional Insights of Long Read Sequencing Market

North America accounted for the largest share in 2018 owing to factors such as local presence of leading market players such as Pacific Biosciences, reputable informatics network, and well-regulated framework for usage and approval of genomic tests in the region. In addition, a rise in the number of genomic procedures for academic and clinical use in the U.S. is expected to drive the North America market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Growing penetration of leading players in emerging Asian markets and rising investments in design of advanced diagnostic methods will drive the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Long Read Sequencing Market

Key players operating in the market include Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; Quantapore, Inc.; Stratos Genomics, Inc.; MicrobesNG; Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell (I2BC); BaseClear B.V.; Future Genomics Technologies B.V.; Garvan Institute of Medical Research; Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux; NextOmics; and Takara Bio, Inc. Oxford Nanopore and Pacific Biosciences are the most prominent players and occupy a major share in the market. Quantapore is currently developing a low-cost, single-molecule, long-read sequencing system. The company claims that its system would be capable of analyzing genomes under USD 100.

