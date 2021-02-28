Low Foam Surfactants Market : Latest Market growth and changes Influencing the Industry

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Low Foam Surfactants Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The low foam surfactants market is predicted to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of low foam surfactants. The increasing applications of low foam surfactants in the end-user industries like paints, personal care, and textiles is another factor contributing to the expansion of low foam surfactants market. The increasing demand for enhanced coatings with better performance and durability and the need for sustainable and greener surfactants have boosted the growth of the low foam surfactants market.

Key Players

1. Akzonobel N. V.

2. BASF SE

3. Clariant AG

4. Croda International PLC

5. Evonik Industries AG

6. Galaxy Surfactants

7. Huntsman Corporation

8. KAO Corporation

9. Oxiteno SA

10. Stepan Company

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Surfactants are the surface active agents and generally used in cleaning detergents. The surfactants accelerate the activity on the surface that helps in removing the dirt that is trapped on the surface. The low foam surfactants are of three types, namely, non-ionic, amphoteric, and cationic. The low foaming surfactants are generally used due to their low dynamic surface tension, and fast wetting property with the formation of low foam.

Low Foam Surfactants Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

