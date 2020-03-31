Low GWP Refrigerants Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2019-2027

XploreMR recently published a market study “Low GWP Refrigerants Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027”. The XploreMR study features quantitative as well as qualitative information about how the low GWP refrigerants market will growth and deciphers the future opportunities for low GWP refrigerants manufacturers during the assessment period.

Readers can find holistic analysis of various macro and microeconomic factors associated with the growth of the low GWP refrigerants market. The report reveals how the low GWP refrigerants market will grow in the upcoming years with the help of various growth parameters such as, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, compound annual growth rate (CAGR), market value (US$ million) and market volume (kilo Tons). The critical information featured in the XploreMR report on the low GWP refrigerants market is provided in a seamless manner for the readers to comprehend with ease.

Chapter 1 – Global Economic Outlook

This chapter helps readers to understand the global economic outlook before delving into the market dynamics and growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market.

Chapter 2 – Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market – Executive Summary

The first chapter of the report includes the executive summary to provide an overview of the low GWP refrigerants market. The growth avenues for players in the low GWP refrigerants market are featured in the executive summary. Readers can get a better idea of how the low GWP refrigerants market will grow during 2019-2027.

This chapter also features a brief analysis on why the low GWP refrigerants market will witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period. It also provides readers with top valuable insights on the megatrends and growth opportunities in the low GWP refrigerants market for stakeholders including manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors in the low GWP refrigerants market.

Chapter 3 – Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market Overview

Readers can find the comprehensive definition of low GWP refrigerants in this chapter along with comprehensive insights about market breakdown and research scope. The chapter also provides readers with a detailed introduction to the low GWP refrigerants market with the help of the market definition and market structure. This chapter also offers an overview of how the low GWP refrigerants market will grow during 2019-2027 in terms of value (US$ million) and volume (kilo tons).

Chapter 4 – Key Indicators Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find the analysis on how the global low GWP refrigerants market will grow during 2019-2027, in terms of market volume (kilo tons) and market revenue (US$ Million). This chapter of the report provides detailed information about macro and microeconomic factors that can impact the growth of the low GWP refrigerants market.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3587

With the help critical growth parameters, such as value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, market dynamics, and Porter’s five forces analysis, the chapter provides information about growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market. This chapter also provides readers with detailed information about leading manufacturers, distributors, providers, and suppliers, in the low GWP refrigerants market.

Chapter 5 – Low GWP Refrigerants Market – Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides detailed analysis of various factors that are influencing the basic pricing of low GWP refrigerants. In addition, the analysis of low GWP refrigerants pricing based on the region and regional pricing based on technology is provided in the chapter.

Chapter 6 – Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2027

The XploreMR report on the low GWP refrigerants market divides information about the market into four main segments – product types, applications, GWP indices, and geographical regions.

Based on the product types of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is segmented into three main sub-segments – inorganics, fluorocarbons, and hydrocarbons. Inorganics are further segmented into ammonia, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ethyl chloride, and methyl chloride. Fluorocarbons are further classified into chlorofluorocarbons, hydro-chlorofluorocarbons, hydro-fluorocarbons, and hydro-fluoro olefin. Further, hydrocarbons are also segmented into propane, isobutane, and propylene.

Based on the applications of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into three sub-segments – refrigeration, air conditioning, and chillers. The refrigeration applications of low GWP refrigerants are further segmented into residential refrigeration, small self-contained refrigeration, large self-contained refrigeration, walk-in refrigeration, supermarket refrigeration, and transport and industrial refrigeration. The air conditioning segment is further classified into three applications – residential air conditioning, commercial air conditioning, and mobile air conditioning. Chillers are further divided into two smaller applications of low GWP refrigerants – centrifugal chillers and scroll/screw chillers.

Based on the GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into three sub-segments – less than 150 GWP, 150 to 700 GWP, and more than 700 GWP. Based on regional prospects of the market, the low GWP refrigerants market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 7 – North America Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019–2027

This chapter features valuable information and insights on about developments in the North America low GWP refrigerants market. The chapter also consists of the market growth assessment for the low GWP refrigerants market U.S. and Canada. The growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market in North America are presented in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (kilo tons). Readers can find information about market dynamics, including drivers, regional trends, restraints, and market growth opportunities based on product types, applications, and GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants in the North American low GWP refrigerants market.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019–2027

This chapter provides information about the growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market in leading Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of the region. Readers can also find detailed analysis of factors such as pricing analysis, trends, and key regulations, which are influencing the growth of the Latin America low GWP refrigerants market. This chapter provides detailed information about the growth of the Latin American low GWP refrigerants market with the help of Y-o-Y growth projections based on countries, product types, applications, and GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants in the Latin American low GWP refrigerants market.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/3587

Chapter 9 – Europe Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019–2027

This chapter provides information about critical growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market in the leading European countries, such as UK, EU4 (Italy, Germany, Spain, and France), Nordics (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxemburg), and other countries in the Eastern Europe. Furthermore, this chapter also provides information about growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market based on product types, applications, and GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants products in the European Union, are also featured in this chapter.

Chapter 10 – Japan Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019–2027

This chapter provides information about growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market in Japan based on demand for low GWP refrigerants according to product types, applications, and GWP indices in the low GWP refrigerants market in Japan. This chapter offers detailed information on important factors that are boosting or hampering adoption of low GWP refrigerants in the market for low GWP refrigerants in Japan.

Chapter 11 – APEJ Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019–2027

In this chapter, Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the market for low GWP refrigerants in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) during the period 2019-2027. Greater China, India, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Australia & New Zealand are the leading countries in the APEJ region that are the prime subject of focus to obtain growth parameters of the APEJ low GWP refrigerants market in this chapter. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product types, applications, and GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants in each country in the APEJ region.

Chapter 12 – MEA Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019–2027

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about expansion of the market for low GWP refrigerants in Middle East & African region (MEA) by analyzing the adoption of low GWP refrigerants in the major countries in MEA region, including GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and rest of the African region, during the forecast period.

The chapter features detailed information about factors influencing growth of the MEA low GWP refrigerants market in terms of value (US$ million) and value (kilo Tons) during the forecast period. Growth prospects of the low GWP refrigerants market based on product types, applications, and GWP indices of low GWP refrigerants products in the MEA region, are also featured in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Competitive Assessment

This chapter of the report offers an in-depth analysis on the low GWP refrigerants market’s dashboard view, along with the overview of all the leading businesses and companies profiled in the report. In addition, a footprint matrix on the market players profiled in the report has been offered, and the presence of these low GWP refrigerants manufacturers has been depicted with the aid of an intensity map. Detailed company share analysis on the low GWP refrigerants market players has also been offered in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Company Profiles (Refrigerants/HVAC-R Equipment Manufacturers)

A.S. Trust & Holdings, Inc., The Chemours Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Honeywell International, Inc., A-Gas Americas, Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss, Arkema S.A., Emerson Electric Co., Deepfreeze Refrigerants Inc., Ecofreeze International, Engas Australasia, GTS S.p.A., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Harp International Ltd., HyChill Australia, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., MK Chemical Corp., Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co. LTD., SINOCHEM GROUP CO. LTD., SOL S.p.A., Tazzetti S.p.A., THE NATURAL REFRIGERANTS COMPANY PTY LTD., SRF Limited, Star Refrigeration, True Manufacturing Co., Inc.., Air Liquide, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Dongyue Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Quzhou Lianzhou Refrigerants Co., Ltd., Meilan chemical co. Ltd., Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company, M&M Refrigeration, Shambaugh & Son (EMCOR Group Inc.), McAlpine Hussmann Ltd., Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd., McNeil Industrial, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, and Navin Fluorine International Ltd. are among the leading companies in the low GWP refrigerants market.

Chapter 15 – Disclaimer & Contact Information

This chapter includes all the necessary disclaimers. This chapter provides information about all the assumptions, acronyms used in the low GWP refrigerants market report to help readers understand the information with more clarity. Contact information can be found at the end of the chapter.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3587/SL