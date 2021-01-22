Low Melting Fiber Market Technology, Size, Share, Growth and Capital Outlook Forecast to 2020-2025

The worldwide market for Low Melting Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 2450 million US$ in 2025, from 1600 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Low Melting Fiber refers to a bi-component fiber used as a thermal bonding fiber and its structure is typically a sheath/core type. It is composed of a sheath polymer and a core polymer. The melting point of the sheath polymer is lower than that of the core polymer.

The global Low Melting Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Korea, and China, such as Huvis, Toray Chemical Korea, Far Eastern New Century, Nan Ya Plastics and XiangLu Chemical Fibers. At present, Huvis is the world leader, holding 30.40% production market share in 2017.

Low Melting Fiber downstream is wide and recently Low Melting Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Automotive, Bedding Industry, Construction and Others. Globally, the Low Melting Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Automotive. Automotive accounts for nearly 52.98% of total downstream consumption of Low Melting Fiber in global.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:-

Huvis

Toray Chemical Korea

Far Eastern New Century

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

Taekwang

….

Market Segment by Type, covers:-

Melting Point ≤130 ℃

Melting Point >130 ℃

Global Low Melting Fiber Industry is spread across 122 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:-

Automotive

Bedding Industry

Construction

Others007A

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:-

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Low Melting Fiber report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Low Melting Fiber market segments and sub-segments.

