Low NOx Burner Market 2016: Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Market Dynamics

Few factors promoting Global Low NOx Burner Marketare the growing concern of the governments towards respiratory problems and global warming. The strict regulations set by the government and the actions taken against the non-compliant organizations are accelerating the adoption of low NOx burners. There are various other NOx control techniques also present in the market today, one of which is IFGR (Induced Flue Gas Recirculation).

When compared to IFGR, the installation costs of Low NOx burners are higher. And the overall NOx reduction is also about 50% for Low NOx burners, whereas, for IFGR, the overall NOx reduction is up to 90%. This is causing a hindrance to the usage of low NOx burners in the market.

The Global Low NOx Burner Market is currently booming due to the increased usage of vehicles all around the world. In large cities, with high vehicular traffic,a large amount of NOx is produced due to the combustion, leading to the reaction of oxygen and nitrogen at high temperature. The nitrogen oxides that are discharged into the environment can cause significant pollution and affect human health. These gases also lead to the formation of photochemical smog and acid rain. The longer life of nitrous oxide as compared to methane, carbon dioxide, and CFCs also increase its effectiveness. All these factors have aggravated the levels of lung-related diseases such as Asthma.

These gases also have adverse effects on the troposphere which in turn lead to global warming and greenhouse effect. Thus, due to the growing concern towards air pollution is encouraging the markets to use low NOx burners to reduce the amount of emission of NOx to meet the standard levels set by the government. Low NOx burners for industry boilers thus use advanced technologies to reduce the nitrous oxide emissions. They are designed to control the air-fuel mixture at each burner, so that larger, branched flames are created. Thus the peak flame temperature is reduced, which reduces the NOx formation.

End-users

The end users of the Global Low NOx Burner Marketmainly include the operators of the industrial-size centralized hot water and steam producing facilities in government campuses, hospitals, and colleges. These come under the category of Industrial Boilers, who contribute up to more than 25 tons of nitrous oxides every year. Vehicles also contribute to nitrous oxide emissions.

Market Segmentation

The Global Low NOx Burner Marketis segmented into the following categories:

1. Type:Based on the type of process used to reduce the amount of NOx formation, the market is segmented into LNB (Low NOx Burners), SNCR (Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction) reaction, FR (Fuel Reburning), and SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) reaction.

2. Geography: Based on geographical regions, the Low NOx market is spread across America, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3. Application:Based on the type of applications, the market is divided as incinerators, industrial power, coal-fired generation, petroleum refineries, gas turbines, and others which include glass manufacture, iron and steel mills and cement manufacture.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Some of the major regions dominating in the Global Low NOx Burner Marketare America, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Regulatory agencies in such regions have forced the companies to install NOx control systems which make the combustion more efficient. Large-scale industrialization in these regions is the major cause of the rising levels of NOx. Hence governments are setting norms, restricting the permissible emissions of NOx.

Key Players

The major players in this field are Alzeta Corporation, Maxon Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W), R.F MacDonald Co., Parker Boiler and S. T. Johnson Company. Few other companies in the market are Andritz, Foster Wheeler, Limpston, Maxon, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems and Ducon Technologies Inc.

