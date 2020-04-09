LTCC and HTCCMarket Analysis, Forecast Of Industry Revenue, Size, Top Competitors and Growth Trends – KOA Corporation, TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Micro Systems Technologies

Global LTCC Market and HTCC market accounted for $0.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing requirement for ceramic substrates in applications with super high-frequency and rising claim for extremely high-efficiency electronic devices are driving the market growth. However, issues related to reparability act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, the rising requirement for nanotechnology and systems with high-end computing will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Low-temperature Co-Fired Ceramics (LTCC) and are made at a temperature below 1,000?C which is achieved by adding in a glassy phase to the ceramic, which lowers its melting point whereas, HTCC is manufactured at a temperature above 1,600?C. They are used in various fields such as aerospace &defence, automotive, telecommunication, industrial, and medical. They have several advantages over the traditional printed circuit boards as due to their nature of chemical inactivity and high thermal stability.

By process type, LTCC segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these components in automotive, telecommunication, aviation &defence, medical segments. This procedure permits metallization with materials like copper, silver, and gold at a low temperature. It offers properties like low-loss of electric signals, expanded usefulness, excellent stability, and reliability. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for technologically advanced electronic devices for its use in several applications has led to innovations and developments in the electronics sector of this region.

Some of the key players in LTCC Market and HTCC market include KOA Corporation, TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Micro Systems Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nikko Company, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Yokowo Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. and Maruwa Co., Ltd.

Material Types Covered:

– Ceramic Material

– Glass-Ceramic Material

Process Types Covered:

– High-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (HTCC)

– Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC)

Applications Covered:

– Engine Management System

– Control Units

– Entertainment & Navigation Systems

– Electronic Power Steering

– Transmission Control Units

– Antilock Brake Systems

– Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs)

– Airbag Control Modules

– Other Applications

End-Users Covered:

– Medical

– Aerospace & Defense

– Telecommunications

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Other End-Users

