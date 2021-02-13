Luminous Surfaces Market Volume, Analysis, Future Prediction, Industry Overview and Forecast 2026

Global Luminous Surfaces Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Luminous Surfaces Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Luminous Surfaces Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Luminous Surfaces market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Luminous Surfaces Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Luminous Surfaces Market: NVC, Philips, Opple, FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK, Topstar, Osram, Liaoyuan Lighting, TCP, Panasonnic, Huayi Lighting, Toshiba, TCL, Forest Lighting, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Feilo Acoustics, Hongyar Electrical, Midea, Yankon, NPU, Handson, GE Lighting, GY LED, Thorn

>>Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1593809/global-luminous-surfaces-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Luminous Surfaces Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Luminous Surfaces Market Segmentation By Product: Traditional, LED

Global Luminous Surfaces Market Segmentation By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Luminous Surfaces Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Luminous Surfaces Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

>>>Request Customization of Report :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1593809/global-luminous-surfaces-market

Table of Contents

1 Luminous Surfaces Market Overview

1.1 Luminous Surfaces Product Overview

1.2 Luminous Surfaces Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Traditional

1.2.2 LED

1.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Luminous Surfaces Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Luminous Surfaces Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Luminous Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Luminous Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Luminous Surfaces Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luminous Surfaces Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luminous Surfaces Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Luminous Surfaces Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luminous Surfaces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luminous Surfaces Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luminous Surfaces Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luminous Surfaces Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Luminous Surfaces as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luminous Surfaces Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luminous Surfaces Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Luminous Surfaces Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Luminous Surfaces Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luminous Surfaces Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Luminous Surfaces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Luminous Surfaces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Luminous Surfaces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Luminous Surfaces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Luminous Surfaces by Application

4.1 Luminous Surfaces Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Luminous Surfaces Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Luminous Surfaces Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Luminous Surfaces Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Luminous Surfaces Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Luminous Surfaces by Application

4.5.2 Europe Luminous Surfaces by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Luminous Surfaces by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces by Application

5 North America Luminous Surfaces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Luminous Surfaces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luminous Surfaces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Luminous Surfaces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luminous Surfaces Business

10.1 NVC

10.1.1 NVC Corporation Information

10.1.2 NVC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 NVC Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NVC Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.1.5 NVC Recent Development

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Philips Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Philips Recent Development

10.3 Opple

10.3.1 Opple Corporation Information

10.3.2 Opple Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Opple Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Opple Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.3.5 Opple Recent Development

10.4 FSL

10.4.1 FSL Corporation Information

10.4.2 FSL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 FSL Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 FSL Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.4.5 FSL Recent Development

10.5 Leedarson Luminaire

10.5.1 Leedarson Luminaire Corporation Information

10.5.2 Leedarson Luminaire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Leedarson Luminaire Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Leedarson Luminaire Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.5.5 Leedarson Luminaire Recent Development

10.6 PAK

10.6.1 PAK Corporation Information

10.6.2 PAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 PAK Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PAK Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.6.5 PAK Recent Development

10.7 Topstar

10.7.1 Topstar Corporation Information

10.7.2 Topstar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Topstar Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Topstar Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.7.5 Topstar Recent Development

10.8 Osram

10.8.1 Osram Corporation Information

10.8.2 Osram Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Osram Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Osram Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.8.5 Osram Recent Development

10.9 Liaoyuan Lighting

10.9.1 Liaoyuan Lighting Corporation Information

10.9.2 Liaoyuan Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.9.5 Liaoyuan Lighting Recent Development

10.10 TCP

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luminous Surfaces Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TCP Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TCP Recent Development

10.11 Panasonnic

10.11.1 Panasonnic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Panasonnic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Panasonnic Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Panasonnic Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.11.5 Panasonnic Recent Development

10.12 Huayi Lighting

10.12.1 Huayi Lighting Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huayi Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Huayi Lighting Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Huayi Lighting Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.12.5 Huayi Lighting Recent Development

10.13 Toshiba

10.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.13.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Toshiba Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Toshiba Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.13.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.14 TCL

10.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

10.14.2 TCL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 TCL Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 TCL Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.14.5 TCL Recent Development

10.15 Forest Lighting

10.15.1 Forest Lighting Corporation Information

10.15.2 Forest Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Forest Lighting Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Forest Lighting Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.15.5 Forest Lighting Recent Development

10.16 Kingsun Optoelectronic

10.16.1 Kingsun Optoelectronic Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kingsun Optoelectronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.16.5 Kingsun Optoelectronic Recent Development

10.17 Feilo Acoustics

10.17.1 Feilo Acoustics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Feilo Acoustics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Feilo Acoustics Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Feilo Acoustics Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.17.5 Feilo Acoustics Recent Development

10.18 Hongyar Electrical

10.18.1 Hongyar Electrical Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hongyar Electrical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Hongyar Electrical Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hongyar Electrical Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.18.5 Hongyar Electrical Recent Development

10.19 Midea

10.19.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.19.2 Midea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Midea Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Midea Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.19.5 Midea Recent Development

10.20 Yankon

10.20.1 Yankon Corporation Information

10.20.2 Yankon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Yankon Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Yankon Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.20.5 Yankon Recent Development

10.21 NPU

10.21.1 NPU Corporation Information

10.21.2 NPU Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 NPU Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 NPU Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.21.5 NPU Recent Development

10.22 Handson

10.22.1 Handson Corporation Information

10.22.2 Handson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Handson Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Handson Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.22.5 Handson Recent Development

10.23 GE Lighting

10.23.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.23.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 GE Lighting Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 GE Lighting Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.23.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

10.24 GY LED

10.24.1 GY LED Corporation Information

10.24.2 GY LED Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 GY LED Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 GY LED Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.24.5 GY LED Recent Development

10.25 Thorn

10.25.1 Thorn Corporation Information

10.25.2 Thorn Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Thorn Luminous Surfaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Thorn Luminous Surfaces Products Offered

10.25.5 Thorn Recent Development

11 Luminous Surfaces Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luminous Surfaces Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luminous Surfaces Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

‘

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.