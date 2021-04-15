Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020-2026 Picking Up || Key Players – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Novartis AG

Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are covered in this Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report. This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and allied companies with their profiles, which delivers essential data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The whole Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report can be divided into four major areas which include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. To get knowledge of all the market related factors, a transparent, extensive and supreme in quality report is created.

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The years considered for study are as mentioned below.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. dominated the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

The other key players existing in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market includes Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, CELGENE CORPORATION, AMGEN INC., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., ALLERGAN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. and others.

Market Definition: Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

The lung cancer is a type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors

On the basis of molecule type, the market is segmented into small molecules, biologics.

On the drug class, the market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs.

On the basis of therapy type, the market is segmented into single drug therapy, combination therapy.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online and others.

Product Launch

In November 2018, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Biotech(U.S.) launched a potentially more than USD 1.255 billion collaboration with Seoul-based Yuhan Corporation (South Korea) for the development of its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drug, Lazertinib. This drug is now under study in an ongoing Phase I/II trial in South Korea. The new product launch will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer treatment.

In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has launched Tecentriq in India which can be used for two types of cancers – urothelial carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This will give the company to expand their market in Indian market.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

