Luxury Fashion Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, Chanel

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Luxury Fashion Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Luxury Fashion Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Luxury Fashion. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Louis Vuitton (France), Hermes (Germany), Gucci (Italy), Chanel, Rolex (UK), Cartier, Prada.

What is Global Luxury Fashion?

Gucci bags, Rolex watches, Versace gowns etc. are the brands and fashion luxury products that signify money and status representing the Global Luxury Fashion Market. Luxury Fashion market has been in constant growth phase over the past several years. China is the largest consumer of luxury goods contributing 30% of the market share. ‘Luxury’ is a representation of what society determines this concept is. Luxury Fashion is defined as an established image in the mind of consumers that comprises association about a strong degree of exclusiveness, extraordinariness, superiority, aesthetics, rarity, price, and quality. Fashion brands are steady to adopt e-commerce while shoppers are more comfortable in buying high-end stuff online. With online collaboration, fashion companies have experienced a major decline in brick-and-mortar traffic resulting in reduced store operating costs, innovation in-store experience and re-evaluated store networks to attract customers.

Market Drivers

Rapid digital transformation and high-end traditional brands

Evolving consumer preferences and increasing disposable income

The shift in prices of luxury apparel and footwear’s due to the increasing standard of living

Increasing demand for imported products.

Market Trend

Chinese luxury consumers as “mix and match” shoppers, mixing high end-fashion with lower end premium products. This trend is expected to reach a billion people in China and India in the forecast period

Growth in Online Sales due to the increasing number of online portals and their popularity.

Restraints

Uncertainty in the economic situation is the major factors that could hamper the market

Currency fluctuations and less number of brand outlets in developing countries.

Opportunities

The increasing cost of raw material and the rate of urbanization.

Increasing spending by wealthier consumers.

Advertisement of famous fashion brands through social media.

Challenges

Advancement in technology and the increasing shift towards digitalization in the fashion industry

Fashion tends to rely on culture. The difference in culture between consumers from developed to developing countries is the challenge faced by fashion designers on modifying their designs

Increased Sophistication and Diversification in consumers taste.

The Global Luxury Fashion is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Clothing, Accessories, Footwear, Cosmetics, Others), Application (Male, Female, Children), Mode of Sale (Retail, Online), Distribution channel (Mono brand Stores, Department Stores, E-Commerce, Multi brand Boutiques, Airport)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Luxury Fashion Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Luxury Fashion market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Luxury Fashion Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Luxury Fashion

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Luxury Fashion Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Luxury Fashion market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Luxury Fashion Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Luxury Fashion Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

