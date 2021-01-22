Luxury goods Market to hit a CAGR of 3.8% by 2022 – Kering SA, The Shiseido Company, Prada S.p.A., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Swatch Group

Luxury goods include designer apparels, ornaments, and other expensive merchandises that are typically accessible to the wealthy and often indicate status. The global luxury goods market is expected to reach $428,509 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The rise in disposable income has elevated the consumer lifestyle and shifted their preference towards deluxe cosmetics products. Moreover, the escalation in demand for luxury accessories and jewelry due to unique craftsmanship, refinement, quality, and brand name, further fuel the market. In addition, upgradation in product packaging styles and attractive marketing strategies by key players drive this market. However, currency depreciation, increased prices of raw materials, and economic turbulence in some developed countries could hamper the market growth.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Luxury Goods market including: Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Or?al International, LVMH Group, Kering SA, The Shiseido Company, Ltd., Prada S.p.A., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Swatch Group, Luxottica Group S.p.A, and Compagnie Financi?re Richemont SA.

This market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, gender, and geography. The product type segment includes designer apparels & footwear, accessories, cosmetics, jewelry, travel goods, fine wines/champagne & spirits, and others. In the year 2015, designer apparels and jewelry were the most popular segments and held a cumulative share of more than 59% in global luxury goods market.

The mode of sale could either be retail or online sale, wherein retail mode includes brand outlets, franchise stores, flagship stores, and retail outlets. Most customers prefer the retail mode of sale while buying luxury goods. However, online mode of sale is steadily gaining momentum and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of working women and their economic independence are the key reasons for the market growth for female consumers. In the year 2015, female consumers accounted for almost 65% of global luxury goods market. However, increase in inclination of men towards designer apparels, leather bags, and footwear could result in high demand of luxury goods from male consumers. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Luxury Goods Market by Product Type:

Designer wear & footwear

jewelry, accessories

travel goods

fine wine/champagne and spirits

cosmetics

and others

Luxury Goods Market, by Gender

Male

Female

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Luxury Goods industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

