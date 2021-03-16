Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Report 2020: Top Company, Trends And Future Forecasts Details Till 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Luxury vinyl flooring market is experiencing a high demand for better vinyl flooring due to increasing demand for premium flooring solutions among commercial end-users. The market-leading companies are providing luxury vinyl flooring solutions with competitive prices in order to stay competitive in the market and attract more customers. The increase in expenditure towards interior designing solutions and growing construction industry across emerging economies are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the stringent rules and regulations against the toxic chemicals related to vinyl flooring are anticipated to hinder the growth of luxury vinyl flooring market.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMC00002518/

Key Players

1. Tarkett SA

2. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

4. CBC America LLC

5. Mannington Mills

6. Congoleum Corporation

7. Forbo Flooring India Pvt. Ltd.

8. Gerflor Group

9. Novalis

10. Mohawk Industries Inc.

Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Luxury vinyl flooring is the method of covering the floor with finished high-quality PVC products. Vinyl flooring has high durability than other floorings and is generally used in high foot traffic. Luxury vinyl is used to decorate floors as they look very attractive and are cheaper than other flooring options. Luxury vinyl flooring is resistant to moisture and climatic change.

Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMC00002518/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market –Analysis 63

6. Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267