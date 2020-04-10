Machine Learning Market 2020 : Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players, Research, Analysis, Application and Analysis 2027

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this Machine Learning Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Some of The Leading Players of Machine Learning Market

1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. Fair Isaac Corporation

3. Google, Inc.

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5. IBM Corporation

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. SAP SE

8. BigML, Inc.

9. H2O.ai

10. SAS Institute Inc.

Machine Learning Market Insights

Demand for superior customer service, efficient operations, and improved sales revenue

All the industries across the region are embracing IoT, big data, analytics to further explore the use cases for businesses and provide superior customer services, adopt efficient business operations, and improve the sales revenue. The nature of the business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying more on business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advancement of machine learning technology which learns at real time and provides real-time recommendations or patterns, which helps in offering personalized user experience, computing real-time dynamic pricing, optimizing supply chain management and so on. These features are expected to fuel the machine learning market during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud-based machine learning

By the end of 2017, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high-quality service by adopting cloud-based machine learning services. The machine learning technology is quite expensive and complex to be built in-house by every enterprise. Not every mid-size or to some extent even the large enterprises may not require the full applications of machine learning technology. The specific use of machine learning to the specific use cases for each enterprise is considered as the best business model of machine learning technology. Hence, in the coming years, cloud adoption is further expected to gain high traction and expected to become a priority for each type of enterprises. This impact of cloud-based machine learning services would result in generating multiple opportunities for the vendors in machine learning market.

GLOBAL MACHINE LEARNING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud/ MLaaS

On-premise

By End-User

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

