Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Rising Growth With Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast

This report covers leading companies associated in Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market:

Cisco

IBM

Rogers Communications

Cstar Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Comarch

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Google

Gemalto N.V. ( Now Thales Group)

Amdocs

EE

Verizon Communications

Sierra Wireless

Telit Wireless Solution

SIMcom Wireless Solutions

U-blox

Vodafone

Bharti Airtel

Tata Teleservices

Wipro

Jasper Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Aeris Communication

Infosys Technologies

Aircel

Nokia

Scope of Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market:

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

On the basis Of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market share and growth rate of Machine to Machine (M2M) Services for each application, including-

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Banking & Finance

Utlities and Security & Surveillance

Transport and Logistics

Retail

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Zigbee

Satellite

Power-Line

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market definition. Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors. Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities. Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region. In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region. Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis. Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market structure and competition analysis. SWOT analysis of the Leading Market Players in the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market.



