Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application, Status and Forecast 2025

The magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.



Magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented by product into field strength, architecture, application, and end user. On the basis of field strength, the market is segmented into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The architecture segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open MRI systems, and closed MRI systems.

The key players influencing the market are:

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote SpA

FONAR

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aspect Imaging

NeuSOFT Technologies

Time Medical Holding

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Compare major Magnetic Resonance Imaging providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Magnetic Resonance Imaging providers

Profiles of major Magnetic Resonance Imaging providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Magnetic Resonance Imaging -intensive vertical sectors

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Magnetic Resonance Imaging demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Magnetic Resonance Imaging demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Magnetic Resonance Imaging market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Magnetic Resonance Imaging market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

