Maleic Anhydride Market 2020 Opportunities Along with Competitive Landscape, Key Players like Ashland, Sasol-Huntsman GmbH & Co. KG, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Polynt

Global Maleic Anhydride market size is estimated to be at USD 25.73 Billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 9.40%. Increasing demand for specialty Maleic Anhydride in applications such as pharmaceutical, diagnostics, research, and biotechnology is expected to be the key factor driving the growth.

Maleic Anhydride Market Drivers- Rapid industrialization, mainly in China, India, Brazil and Mexico, has increased the demand for industrial equipment sales and subsequent maintenance. Industrial lubricants are the largest segment of about XX million tons in 2016. Increased production in the mining, metal and machining sectors and increased oil drilling and exploration increased demand in the lubricant industry. Maleic anhydride is used as a dispersant for crank oils and as a corrosion inhibitor for gasoline. Protects the engine from scaling, corrosion and damage caused by fuel friction with engine metal. It also improves fuel efficiency and reduces harmful chemical emissions. The Maleic Anhydride Market grew steadily due to increased revenue and consumer spending on personal care products. The global personal care market is expected to grow by more than X%. To attract consumers from different economic zones, the FMCG industry is introducing products at different price ranges. Maleic anhydride is used in skin care lotions and ointments to remove dead skin and accelerate the wound healing process. It forms the basis for the formulation of anti-settling agents, covers sweat pores and ultimately prevents the passage of sweat.

Key Maleic Anhydride Market Players covered in this report – Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maleic anhydride market are Ashland; Sasol-Huntsman GmbH & Co. KG; LANXESS; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation; Polynt; Zibo Qixiangtengda chemical Co., Ltd.; Bartek Ingredients Inc.; China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.; Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.; INEOS; MFG Chemical, LLC; FUSO CHEMICAl CO., LTD.; HELM AG; NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION; Merck KGaA; NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.; Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. and MOL GROUP.

RFM recently published a detailed market research study focusing on Maleic Anhydride at the global, regional and national levels. This report provides a 360 degree analysis of Maleic Anhydride from the perspective of manufacturer, region, product type, and final industry. Based on this detailed research, the research report analyzes and provides historical data along with current performance and future trends of the world’s industries. This study shares Maleic Anhydride performance in terms of both quantity and revenue

Maleic Anhydride Market segmentation-

By Type

Solid

Molten

By Raw Material

Benzene

n-butane

By Application

Unsaturated Polymer Resin (UPR), 1-4-Butadeniol (BDO), Additives, Copolymers, Acids,Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides, Surfactants & Plasticizers, Others

By End-User Industry

Construction, Automobile, Food & Beverages, Oil Products, Electronics, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture

Maleic Anhydride report provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Maleic Anhydride during 2019-2028. The whole Growth Analysis of Maleic Anhydride has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Maleic Anhydride, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Maleic Anhydride market

Part 01: Maleic Anhydride Market Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Maleic Anhydride market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Maleic Anhydride market Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Maleic Anhydride market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Maleic Anhydride Market Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Maleic Anhydride Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

Mea

Apac

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

