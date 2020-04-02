MANAGED VPN MARKET FORECAST 2020-2025 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS- ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES, TATA COMMUNICATIONS, AT&T, CISCO SYSTEMS, BT GROUP PLC, VERIZON COMMUNICATION, CENTURYLINK, VODAFONE GROUP, TELEFONICA

The Global Managed VPN Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed VPN market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 25100 million by 2025, from $ 14330 million in 2019.

The Managed VPN market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Leading Players in the Managed VPN Market:

Orange Business Services

Tata Communications

AT&T

Cisco Systems

BT Group PLC

Verizon Communication

CenturyLink

Vodafone Group

Telefonica

NTT Corporation

Type of Managed VPN Market:

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-site VPN

Application of Managed VPN Market:

BFSI, Healthcare

IT and Media

Transportation

Manufacturing, Energy

Other

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The Managed VPN Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Table Of Content

1 Managed VPN Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Managed VPN Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Managed VPN Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Managed VPN Revenue by Countries

8 South America Managed VPN Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Managed VPN by Countries

TOC CONTINUE…

