Marijuana Oil Market 2020 | Applications, Challenges, Growth, Shares, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Marijuana Oil Market was valued at USD 142.59 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3562.85 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 49.55 % from 2018 to 2026.

Popular Players

Key Players Mentioned in the Marijuana Oil Market Research Report:

Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler