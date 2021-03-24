Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends by Manufacturers: ABB, AB Volvo Penta, General Electric Co., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Marine Technologies LLC, Moxa

The New Report “Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Vessel positioning system facilitates accuracy in positioning and enables mooring & anchoring. The market for marine dynamic positioning system was valued at $1,594 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $2,127 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%

Dynamic positioning system (DPS) is a computer-controlled system installed in ships to maintain its position in the water body. The system utilizes thrusters, propellers, and rudders to withstand external forces such as wind, waves, and water current. It ensures the safety and security of vessels by maintaining the positioning accuracy and improves stability. Redundancy is the ability of a system to retain its functions in case of single failure or fault, which is a crucial factor considered while choosing the appropriate DPS for ships. The equipment class of a DPS is defined based on its redundancy.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB, AB Volvo Penta, General Electric Co., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Marine Technologies LLC, Moxa Inc., Navis Engineering Oy, Praxis Automation, Rolls-Royce PLC, Wartsila Corporation

Get sample copy of “Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013118

Furthermore, the marine dynamic positioning system helps in automatically maintaining the position of vessels using subcomponents such as thrusters, control unit, and power management system. The dynamic positioning system market is segmented based on subsystem, equipment class, application, and geography. By subsystem, the dynamic positioning system market is categorized into control systems, power systems, thruster systems, and others. The equipment class includes class1, class 2, and class 3 systems. Applications covered in the study include naval vessels, offshore vessels, and others.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an in-depth knowledge of the world Marine Dynamic Positioning System market to elucidate opportunities in the market.

Current trends and future estimations have been outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

A quantitative analysis of the current market trends and forecast from 2016 to 2022 has been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013118

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Size

2.2 Marine Dynamic Positioning System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Marine Dynamic Positioning System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Marine Dynamic Positioning System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Marine Dynamic Positioning System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Marine Dynamic Positioning System Revenue by Product

4.3 Marine Dynamic Positioning System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Marine Dynamic Positioning System Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013118

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.