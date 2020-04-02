Marker PensMarket Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

This XploreMR report on the global marker pen market analyzes opportunities in the market and presents updates and insights relating to various segments of the global marker pen market over the forecast period, 2018–2026.

The scope of the report on the marker pen market consists of writing and marking tools and includes both permanent and non-permanent marker pens used by end-use segments such as academic institutions, residential, and commercial. Marker pens analyzed in this report include both disposable and refill markers. Broadly, marker pens include writing instruments used for marking or writing purpose or pen for drawing fine lining.

To understand consumption patterns and assess opportunities in the marker pen market, the report is divided into six sections, namely, analysis by product type, by category, by usage type, by end use, by tip type, and by sales channel. The report analyzes the global marker pen market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). The report highlights existing opportunities in the global market to equip the client with crystal-clear, decision-making insights. The report also includes an analysis of drivers and restraints witnessed in the marker pen market. Key trends observed across the value chain are also included in the report.

The market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type: Permanent Non-Permanent

By Category: Refillable Disposable

By Usage Type: Fabric Paper Plastic & Whiteboard Metal Glass Wood Leather Others

By End Use: Academic Institutions Commercial Residential

By Tip Type: Fine & Extra Fine Medium Bold

By Sales Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket Departmental Stores Stationery Stores Online and Other Channels

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

To deduce the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, category, usage type, tip type and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global marker pen market.

The report begins by sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulates the data by means of various approaches based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global marker pen market. To develop the market forecast, XploreMR conducted a thorough factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global marker pen market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global marker pen market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global marker pen market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global marker pen market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global marker pen market. In the final section of the report on the global marker pen market, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global marker pen manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows: Newell Brands, Inc. STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Société BIC SA Pilot Corporation Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd Pelikan International Corporation Berhad Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. Luxor Writing Instruments Private Limited Flair Group of Companies Pentel Co., Ltd. Zebra Co. Ltd Monami Co., Ltd STABILO International GmbH Adel Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH Yosogo Writing Instrument Sdn.Bhd. Penflex Jin Shun Lee Sdn.Bhd.

