Market Forecast Report on Alkyl Polyglucoside 2019-2028

Press Release

The global Alkyl Polyglucoside market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Alkyl Polyglucoside market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Alkyl Polyglucoside market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Alkyl Polyglucoside across various industries.

The Alkyl Polyglucoside market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Competitive Landscape

  • LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., has been a leading cosmetics, beverage, and household goods company. The company has taken significant efforts in developmental activities linked with alkyl polyglucoside in recent years. Apart from surfactants, key offerings of the company include hair care products, face and body care products, laundry care products, and others, wherein surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside find wide applications.
  • The Dow Chemical Company is one of the prominent manufacturers of chemical materials. Key offerings of the company include coatings & performance monomers, surfactants, standalone silicone materials, polyurethane systems, and acrylic emulsions. A key alkyl polyglucoside produced by The Dow Chemical Company is ‘TRITON™ BG-10 Surfactant,’ which is non-ionic, produces moderate to high stable foams, and can be used in various applications ranging from detergents and metal cleaners, to glass cleaners and personal care products.
  • BASF SE operates as one of the renowned chemical company worldwide, through six key segments, namely, agricultural solutions, nutrition & care, surface technologies, industrial solutions, materials and chemicals. BASF SE has also contributed significantly in the development of various bio-based surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside. Headquartered in Germany, BASF SE continues to remain a leading players in the alkyl polyglucoside market.
  • Headquartered at the United Kingdom, Croda International PLC produces and sells the specialty chemicals in Latin America, Asia, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Personal care, industrial chemicals, life sciences and performance technologies are key segments through which the company operates. Diversaclean™ CS is a stable surfactant blend developed by Croda, which delivers excellent wetting and cleaning performance of non-ionics, along with green profile and alkaline stability of sugar-based alkyl polyglucoside.

The study finds that the alkyl polyglucoside market will continue to remain a consolidated landscape in developed economies, and fragmented in developing nations, particularly in APEJ. Key players operating in the alkyl polyglucoside market include Galaxy Surfactants, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Pilot Chemical Company, SEPPIC S.A, LG Household & Healthcare, Nouryon, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Croda International PLC.

Additional Insights

Capryl Remains the Preferred Category

Capryl has been the most effective among alkyl polyglucoside variants, as it is obtained through condensed mixture of decyl & caprylic alcohols with glucose, which are derived from plants. Capryl has already witnessed a robust market penetration as an effective solubilizing agent in the production of fragrances and essential oils, as well as the cationic surfactants. According to the study, sales of capryl are estimated to close in on US$ 320 Mn in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at over 5% in 2020. The study further opines that decyl and lauryl will also remain lucrative categories in the alkyl polyglucoside market, collectively accounting for over 40% sales.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Insights and forecast of the alkyl polyglucoside market offered in this report are backed by a robust, proprietary research methodology that involves comprehensive secondary and primary researches. Intelligence derived from the primary interviews have been used for validating the information obtained from the secondary researches, and the data compiled has further been validated by our in-house industry experts. This report serves as an authentic resource for businesses in the alkyl polyglucoside market in making factual decisions for future growth of their businesses.

The Alkyl Polyglucoside market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

  • Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
  • Historical and future progress of the global Alkyl Polyglucoside market.
  • Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Alkyl Polyglucoside market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
  • Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Alkyl Polyglucoside market.
  • Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Alkyl Polyglucoside market.

The Alkyl Polyglucoside market report answers important questions which include:

  • Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Alkyl Polyglucoside in xx industry?
  • How will the global Alkyl Polyglucoside market grow over the forecast period?
  • Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Alkyl Polyglucoside by 2029?
  • What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Alkyl Polyglucoside ?
  • Which regions are the Alkyl Polyglucoside market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Alkyl Polyglucoside market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

  • Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

