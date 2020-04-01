Market Forecast Report on Hydrofluoroether Market 2019-2028

The report titled Global Hydrofluoroether Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydrofluoroether market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydrofluoroether market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydrofluoroether market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

With the demand for hydrofluoroether in precision cleaning on the rise, 3M, a leading player in the hydrofluoroether market, released a study outlining the potential use of the segregated HFEs for cleaning of electronic packaging. The study concluded that segregated hydrofluoroethers could aid in the effective cleaning of electronic packaging components.

Potential use of hydrofluoroether as an electrolyte for the development of high-energy lithium-ion batteries received a huge boost after ADA technologies reported the use hydrofluoroether-based electrolyte in the development of a lithium-ion battery which exhibited high-power density, a wider temperature operability range, high rate capability, and a longer life cycle at room temperature.

Intensifying research towards the use of hydrofluoroethers as industrial lubricant received a huge boost after a study conducted by Bournemouth University assessed the tribological performance of the chemical compound in various industrial systems and concluded that it could potentially replace chlorofluorocarbon-based lubricants in the foreseeable future.

Hydrofluoroethers can potentially find application in pharmaceutical and diagnostics with a recent study analyzing the potential prospect of using the chemical compound for biomolecule pattering. The study concluded that hydrofluoroether could effectively be used as solvents for the creation of biomolecule patterns as small as 2 nanometers.

Some of the leading players operating in the hydrofluoroether market include Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited, SICONG Chemical, Juhua Group Corporation, China Fluoro Ltd., AGC Inc., and Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material Co., Ltd.

Demand for Hydrofluoroethers in Cleaning Applications to Remain Robust

Companies are increasingly using hydrofluoroethers for cleaning semi-conductors and IC components owing to their chemical inertness, non-corrosiveness, high resistivity, good material compatibility, and low toxicity. The non-inflammability, lower toxicity, and non-irritability to human skin and eyes also make hydrofluoroether easier for workers to handle. Development of automatic precision cleaning machines for semi-conductors is also a vital cause fueling adoption of the compound in various cleaning applications.

With government regulations and international campaigns emphasizing on the complete replacement of hydrochlorofluorocarbons and chlorofluorocarbons with eco-friendly alternatives, demand for hydrofluoroether in aerosol formulations, electronic coating, heat transfer applications, and in dilution & deposition solvents is expected t0 surge with the compound exhibiting properties similar to CFCs and HCFCs.

The report on the hydrofluoroether market is a consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology which was employed during its compilation. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to extract detailed and actionable insights into the hydrofluoroether market. Interviewing experts from the hydrofluoroether market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the hydrofluoroether market. Results obtained from both steps of the research were cross-referenced to produce an accurate forecast of the hydrofluoroether market.

