Market Forecast Report on Thermal Printer 2019-2025

some of the key players participating in the global thermal printer market landscape. This part of the report covers the strategic and financial status of the important contributors to the global market revenue. Some of the key vendors included in the report are Avery Dennison Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, SATO Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Bixolon Co., Ltd, HellermannTyton Group PLC, Connectivity Ltd, Brady Corporation, CognitiveTPG, LLC, Star Micronics, America, Inc., Bematech International Corporation, Gainscha Technology Group Company, Citizen Systems Japan Co., Ltd., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen ICOD Digital Co., Ltd, TransAct Technologies Incorporated, and Domino Printing Sciences PLC. It has been found that the leading manufacturers are focusing on developing a standalone thermal printer with storage capacity to achieve cost efficiency and improved functionality.

Key Takeaways

The penetration of thermal printing technology for barcode printing is more than 85%, which is anticipated to increase in next few years.

Growing adoption of flexible packaging will continue to generate the demand for barcode printing, eventually pushing the scenario of thermal printer market.

Around 50% share of the total market value is being contributed by the retail and consumer goods sector.

High speed, high performance, low cost, and low maintenance are the key attributes responsible for growing sales of thermal printers, worldwide.

Mobiles printers are witnessing robust sales, especially in developing regional markets.

