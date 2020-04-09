Market Intelligence Report IQF Vegetable , 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global IQF Vegetable Market

The presented global IQF Vegetable market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global IQF Vegetable market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the IQF Vegetable market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the IQF Vegetable market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the IQF Vegetable market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the IQF Vegetable market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the IQF Vegetable market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global IQF Vegetable market into different market segments such as:

Increasing demand for convenience food coupled with an increasing vegan population is set to boost the demand for IQF peas in the North America and Western Europe regions. The IQF Potato segment accounted for a value share of more than 20% in the year 2016. However, despite a strong show at the beginning of the forecast period, this segment is expected to lose significant market share by the end of the forecast period due to increasing cases of presence of bacteria in IQF potatoes, which forced the FDA to come up with stringent regulations. The IQF Broccoli and Cauliflower segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value during the forecast period.

“The use of IQF vegetables in the fast food industry is an upcoming trend

Due to the inherent advantages of the IQF process, fast food restaurants have started using IQF vegetables instead of frozen or fresh vegetables and this maintains the nutrition and quality of the vegetables along with a longer shelf life. Thus, the use of IQF vegetables in the fast food industry is gaining huge traction. For example, fast food companies like Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Pizza Hut Inc. are using IQF vegetables for preparing pizza and other food items instead of using frozen vegetables. These two companies have launched various pilot projects in a number of countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K. and France and have completed the successful transition from frozen to IQF without compromising on taste and quality of their products.”

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the IQF Vegetable market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the IQF Vegetable market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

