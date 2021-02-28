Robo-advisor Market Rising Trend 2020 top key players – Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, WiseBanyan, SigFig Wealth Management

ReportsWeb delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Robo-advisor market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Robo-advisor market including: Betterment

FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront, WiseBanyan, SigFig Wealth Management, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, SoFi Wealth, Wealthsimple, Ellevest

Robo-advisor is basically an automated, algorithm based portfolio management service offered by wealth management companies. It significantly decreases management cost involved in providing all the financial advice through manpower, thus assisting wealth management companies to provide this as a minimal cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which allows the customers to consistently adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategy.

Robo-advisor Market by Type:

Free

Charge

Robo-advisor Market, by Application

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robo-advisor market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robo-advisor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robo-advisor players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robo-advisor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Robo-advisor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Robo-advisor industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Robo-advisor by Players

4 Robo-advisor by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Robo-advisor Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

