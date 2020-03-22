Market Size of Infant Formula , Forecast Report 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Infant Formula Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infant Formula .

This report studies the global market size of Infant Formula , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Infant Formula Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Infant Formula history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula, and special milk formula.

Starting milk formula to gain high recognition, consequently pushing its consumption across the globe during the period of forecast

The starting milk formula are meant for infants between 0 and 6 months. Increasing prosperity, coupled with modernization is reinforcing the demand for baby products across the globe. High growth in the number of working women and growing middle class families across the globe has led to increasing penetration of starting milk formula. In 2017, the starting milk formula segment was valued a little under US$ 13 Bn and is estimated to reach a significant valuation of more than US$ 33 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The starting milk formula segment is projected to grow at a high rate to register a high value CAGR of 10.0% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027).

Follow-on milk formula and special milk formula segments t show same growth rates throughout the forecast period

The follow-on milk formula segment and special milk formula segment are expected to witness same demand and consumption rate throughout the forecast period. These segment are expected to grow at a significant and same CAGRs throughout the period of assessment. However, follow-on milk formula segment is estimated to reach a valuation that is about 3x more than the valuation of special milk formula by the end of the year of assessment, thus making follow-on milk formula to be an attractive product segment in this market.

