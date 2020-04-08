Massive Growth in Emollient Market 2020-2027 | Top Key Players: AAK Sweden AB, Ashland, BASF SE, Croda International Plc., DowDuPont

The Emollient Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Emollient Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Emollients are basically cosmetic preparations used for moisturizing, protecting, and lubricating the skin. These functions are naturally performed by sebum produced by healthy skin. Different emollients are available in the form of lotions, ointments, creams, bath oils, or soap substitutes. The basic function of emollients is to protect the skin by preventing evaporation of water from the skin through the formation of an occlusive coating on the surface of the stratum corneum. Petrolatum or white soft paraffin is probably the most effective emollient for skin. Some other popular emollients are castor oil, cetearyl alcohol, cetyl alcohol, cocoa butter, isopropyl palmitate, isopropyl myristate, shea butter,lanolin, liquid paraffin, polyethylene glycols, silicone oils, stearic acid, and stearyl alcohol.

Top Leading Companies:

– AAK Sweden AB

– Ashland Inc

– BASF SE

– Croda International Plc

– DowDuPont

– Evonik Industries AG

– Lipo Chemicals

– Lonza

– Solvay

– The Lubrizol Corporation

Cosmetics with emollient may additionally contain antioxidants, ceramides, emulsifiers, fragrances, humectants, penetration enhancers, preservatives, and solvents. Various emollients are also widely used in sunscreens, antiperspirants, skin cleansers, shaving creams, aftershaves, and hair tonics. The emollient market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing application of emollient in skincare, haircare, cosmetics, toiletries & fragrances, and others. Emollients are the primary ingredient in the personal care industry, and demand for natural emollients such as plant and animal-derived emollient is rising inconsonant with the rising demand for natural personal care products.

This report covers the Emollient Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

