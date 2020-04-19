‘Material Recycling is the requirement of industry’

For the correct reusing of scrap materials in India, the soonest implementation of ‘Material Recycling Policy’ is the need of the industry, said specialists at the sixth edition of the International Indian Material Recycling Conference which started on Sunday.

Surendra Patawari, chairman, Gemini Group said there was a genuine need to formulate a separate Ministry for Waste and Resources in India. In excess of 1,200 delegates of which 350 are from in excess of 40 nations were available.

It abided upon the ‘Role of Recycling Policy in India’s Circular Economy’, concentrating on different challenging issues and the solutions for guarantee the survival of the recycling sector.

The president of Material Recycling Association of India Sanjay Mehta accentuated the significance of better recycling practices and the up and coming effect of strategy and its execution.