Material Testing Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years| Illinois Tool Works Inc, Zwick Roell Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen, ADMET

Global Material Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 668.04 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 960.99 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By Type Universal Testing Machines Servohydraulic Testing Machines Hardness Testing Equipment Impact Testing Equipment

By Materials Metal Plastics Rubber and Elastomer Ceramics and Composites Others

By End- User Automotive Construction Educational Institutions Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Power, Others



Few of the major competitors currently working in material testing market are Illinois Tool Works Inc, Zwick Roell Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen, ADMET, Inc., Hegewald & Peschke Meß- und Prüftechnik GmbH, Applied Test Systems, Mitutoyo America Corporation., TA Instruments, Torontech Inc., Qualitest International Inc, ETS Intarlaken Technologies, Struers, MTS Systems Corporation.

Increasing demand of material testing from aerospace industry is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing preference for manufacturing quality products is driving the market.

Destruction of resources during the testing is restraining the growth of this market.

