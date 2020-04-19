McDonald’s to dump plastic packaging in salads and McFlurry shake-up

McDonald’s UK is to remove single-use plastics from its salads range and plastic lids from all McFlurry ice creams, in a major drive to reduce plastic packaging.

All primary meal and side salads will be served in 100% sustainable and recyclable cardboard compartments rather than single-utilize plastic.

Changing out the current plastic bowl, shaker salad cups and lids will result in 102 metric tons of plastic being removed annually.

The fast-food giant is also ditching plastic lids from all McFlurry ice creams from September which it said will reduce plastic waste by 383 metric tonnes annually.

The new serving of mixed greens and feast holders are produced using cartonboard which contains half reused substance and half new, which itself originates from affirmed sustainable sources.

The covering on the containers, designed to keep them rigid, is also 100% renewable.

Altogether, the new packaging over the McFlurry and plates of mixed greens range will diminish plastic waste by 485 metric tons yearly, said McDonald’s.

Beth Hart, Supply Chain Director, McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: “Removing plastic lids from the McFlurry, and introducing new cardboard packaging for salads, will save nearly 500 metric tonnes of plastic a year. It’s the latest step in our sustainability journey.

“We are committed to listening to our customers and finding solutions with our suppliers that work for them, this is the latest example of that – but by no means the end. We continue to look for solutions for our cutlery and lids, for example, but this is great progress. For us, sustainability is about more than just packaging. We have to look at the whole journey – by 2030 we’re committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 36%.”