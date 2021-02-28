Meat Alternatives Market – Applications Insights by 2026

The global Meat Alternatives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Meat Alternatives market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Meat Alternatives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Meat Alternatives market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Meat Alternatives market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Meat Alternatives market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global Meat alternatives market are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nasoya Foods, Inc., Hügli Holding AG, Sweet Earth, Inc., VBites Food ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe B.V., Lightlife Foods Inc. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH.

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Source

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Alternatives

Mycoprotein-based meat alternatives

Other sources of meat alternatives

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Category

Refrigerated

Frozen

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Product Type

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Natto

Others

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Modern Groceries Discount Stores Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Groceries Online Retail



Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global meat alternatives market.

