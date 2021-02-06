Mechanical Thrombectomy Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Segments, Growth Factors, Company Profiles and Forecast till 2025

Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and favorable reimbursement policies for cardiovascular and neurovascular procedures are expected to boost demand for the Global Mechanical Thrombectomy market during the forecast period. The lack of skilled professional can hinder the growth of the Global Mechanical Thrombectomy market. The lack of awareness about advancements in Thrombectomy procedures in emerging countries is projected to restrain the Mechanical Thrombectomy market during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the Global Mechanical Thrombectomy market is segmented into stent retrievers and suction thrombectomy. Stent retrievers accounted for largest share in in the Global Mechanical Thrombectomy market due to rise in investment by key players, such as Boston Scientific Corporation and Medtronic in the development of efficient clot removal procedures and diversified distribution of stent retrievers.

In terms of end-user, the Global Mechanical Thrombectomy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for largest share in the Global Mechanical Thrombectomy market, owing to improved reimbursement policies for cardiovascular and neurovascular disorders and rise in number of multispecialty hospitals.

North America accounted for the largest share in the Global Mechanical Thrombectomy market due to sedentary lifestyle and rise in alcohol intake in North America is leading to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular thrombotic disorders.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, phenox GmbH, Penumbra, Inc., Control Medical Technology, LLC, Teleflex Incorporated, Stryker, Abbott, and NexGen Medical Systems, Inc.

Research Methodology: The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published Types, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

